CM Punk Says to Stand With Your Co-workers and Addresses His Pro-choice T-shirt

On Twitter, CM Punk posted the following comment, which appears to be a reference to Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE RAW.

“Doesn’t matter if your opinion of your coworker is positive or negative. Stand with them. Because they’ll do the same thing to you and you’ll wish someone helped. Trust me. You’re expendable. Together you’re unstoppable.”

Doesn’t matter if your opinion of your coworker is positive or negative. Stand with them. Because they’ll do the same thing to you and you’ll wish someone helped. Trust me. You’re expendable. Together you’re unstoppable. — player/coach (@CMPunk) May 21, 2022

CM Punk also commented on his pro-choice t-shirt from AEW Dynamite. When a fan requested him to keep politics out of wrestling, he replied the following:

“I’ll keep politics out of wrestling as soon as you keep politics out of Vaginas.”