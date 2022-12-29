CM Punk Seemingly Hints at Possibly Working Things Out With The Elite in AEW

It appears that there may be a chance for CM Punk to remain in AEW.

Dax Harwood stated on his podcast that he would like to see CM Punk and The Elite “find a way to make it work.”

Punk replied, “Duh,” in response to the quote that was shared on the @theprowrestlingpodcast Instagram account, captioned, “Let’s just shake hands and say sorry lol No but seriously.”

Uncertainty surrounds what that means, but it appears that Punk may be open to compromise.

Tony Khan refuses to comment on Punk’s future with the company, despite the fact that Punk is currently under contract with AEW.

If everything can be sorted out and somehow made into a storyline, there is the possibility of record-breaking pay-per-view buyrates and high ratings if the storyline is done well.

You can check out a screenshot of Punk’s reply below: