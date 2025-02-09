CM Punk Segment, New Match Announced For WWE Raw On 2/10

Dakota Kai will make her in-ring return on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw in Nashville, TN.

Ahead of the weekly two-plus hour WWE on Netflix red brand Monday night prime time program, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced on social media with a breaking news announcement video.

On the X video, the red brand shot-caller announced Dakota Kai & IYO SKY vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, as well as an appearance by CM Punk.

The 2/10 WWE Raw will also feature Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier, Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier, as well as an appearance by AJ Styles.