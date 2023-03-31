CM Punk Sends Message To His Fans Via Dax Harwood

During Thursday’s FTR Live event in Los Angeles, CM Punk sent a message to fans.

Dax Harwood read a multi-part text message from Punk during his live show on Thursday night after asking if he wanted to send a message to the fans in attendance. Harwood relayed that Punk said “yes” and “I miss them.”

The crowd then chanted for Punk. Harwood then stated that Punk said, “I wish I had bought them all ice cream.”

Punk reunited with Harwood and Cash Wheeler at a gym in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon.

Punk’s AEW future is unknown, but rumors of a possible return in the near future persist. According to an update from the Wrestling Observer, Punk and AEW were working on a reconciliation that was at least in principle agreed to, based on the decision of AEW President Tony Khan, who wants Punk back.

The reconciliation was in the works when Punk’s quickly deleted Instagram post surfaced a few days ago, prompting an interesting response from Jon Moxley.

The situation is once again up in the air due to “tons of complicated issues involved and differences of opinion on the subject,” according to the report. “But it was going to happen, and then this happened, and it still may end up happening,” the Observer said of the reconciliation.