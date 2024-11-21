CM Punk Set For Syfy’s “Revival” Series

CM Punk has another acting opportunity lined up. He will have a recurring role in Syfy’s horror series “Revival.”

Variety revealed the news today. The show was picked up in May and is based on Tim Seeley and Mike Norton’s Image Comics series.

Punk will appear in the series alongside Melanie Scrofano, Romy Weltman, David James Elliott, and Andy McQueen. Steven Ogg will also appear in a recurrent role. Details regarding the character Punk will play are currently unknown.

Production is now beginning in New Brunswick, Canada. Aaron B. Koontz and Luke Boyce created the show for television and are the executive producers and showrunners. Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Samantha Levine, Daniel March, Melanie Scrofano, Greg Hemmings, and Stephen Foster are also executive producers. Blue Ice Pictures and Hemmings Films are the producers of the series.

The series’ official description is, “On one miraculous day in rural Wisconsin, the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But this is no zombie story as the ‘revived’ appear and act just like they once were. When local officer and single mother Dana Cypress (Scrofano) is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she’s left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone, alive or undead, is a suspect.”

Punk appeared in “Heels,” “Mayans MC,” “The Girl on the Third Floor,” and “Jakob’s Wife.” He is set to appear in the upcoming film “Night Patrol,” alongside Jermaine Fowler, Justin Long, and Dermot Mulroney.