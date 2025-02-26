CM Punk Set For WWE SmackDown Appearances In Italy And London

WWE is keeping CM Punk busy as he continues his high-profile run following his return to the company in November 2023. While primarily a Raw star, Punk is now being advertised for two upcoming SmackDown appearances as well as a steel cage match against GUNTHER.

Punk’s immediate focus is the Elimination Chamber match on March 1, 2025, in Toronto, Canada, where he will face John Cena, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre. The winner will earn the right to challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for the title at WrestleMania 41. Beyond that, WWE has confirmed that Punk will appear on March 21 in Bologna, Italy, at the Unipol Arena for SmackDown, followed by another SmackDown appearance in London, England, on March 28. While his role on these shows remains unclear, his presence suggests significant WrestleMania storyline developments.

Additionally, Punk is set to face World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER in a steel cage match on March 29 in Vienna, Austria, as part of WWE’s Road to WrestleMania Live Tour. This will serve as a rematch from their previous steel cage encounter in Chicago, where GUNTHER retained his title.

With his Elimination Chamber match looming and appearances scheduled across multiple brands, Punk’s road to WrestleMania 41 remains unpredictable. If he wins the Chamber match, he will challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship, but his ongoing conflict with GUNTHER hints at a potential alternative direction. Regardless of the outcome, Punk’s global presence on WWE programming ensures that he remains one of the most important figures heading into WrestleMania 41.