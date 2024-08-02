CM Punk Shares Conversation He Had With Jesse Ventura Backstage On WWE RAW

Top WWE star CM Punk recently appeared on the SI Media podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the conversation he had with WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura on Monday night’s SummerSlam go-home episode of RAW.

Punk said, “I saw Governor Ventura the other day. Absolutely, 100% blown away, one of the coolest things that has ever happened to me in my life is he tells me that he saw I came back, and he said, ‘The place must have changed. If Punk is back, I’ll go back.’”

“I can’t take credit for it, but I think a guy like me being back speaks volumes. Obviously, it does.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)