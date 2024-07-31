CM Punk Shares His Thoughts On His WWE SummerSlam Match With Drew McIntyre

Top WWE star CM Punk spoke with ESPN’s First Take on a number of topics including his SummerSlam match with Drew McIntyre.

Punk said, “I’m extremely pumped. It’s been a long road to get back to WWE. We obviously have had our problems, I’ll say. To come back and get injured in January was pretty crushing. It gave me a lot to do in rehab. Being able to refocus and really seize the opportunity that I’ve been given.”

On feuding with Drew McIntyre:

“I’m a target for Drew. That’s really all there is to it. Drew keeps poking the bear. Sometimes you have to let them know who the man is.”

On McIntyre saying he’s not a leader:

“I never claimed to be one. I’m just trying to do my job. I’m just trying to wrestle. I’m very polarizing for some odd reason. I tend to say how I feel, to a fault. I stand up for myself. A lot of people don’t like that. There is always friction. I will be as polite and as kind to anybody as I possibly can. When they step out of line, I’m kind of the guy that checks them.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)