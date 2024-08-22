CM Punk Shares His Thoughts On WWE Now Compared To His Last Run With The Company

Top WWE star CM Punk appeared on The Masked Man Show at Fanatics Fest NYC to talk about a number of topics, including his philosophy around pro wrestling.

Punk said, “Wrestling is about emotion. It’s not about the moves, it’s not about how long your match is, it’s not about your fancy coat you wear to the ring. All those things can add to it. But if you can’t get the people and the audience to move, you can’t get them to feel anything, none of it means anything.”

On WWE now compared to his last run:

“It’s very much a team sport, and everybody really feels, since coming back, everybody wants to see everybody else succeed, as to where I was before, I’m talking 10 years ago, there was a lot of people that just wanted to see everybody fail. [They wanted to] protect their spot, cut everybody else’s throat, and I don’t really feel that in the WWE locker room. It’s great.”

You can check out Punk’s comments in the video below.