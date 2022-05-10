CM Punk Shoots Back At Eric Bischoff’s Criticism On AEW Needing Better Storytelling

Eric Bischoff tweeted the following message in regards to what he said about AEW on a recent edition of his 83 Weeks podcast:

“Better storytelling = Growth. If AEW ever wants to get the other 900 fans in the room, they’ll need to stop booking for one small segment of the audience.”

Here was CM Punk’s response to what Bischoff said:

“Wrestling twitter needs to stop amplifying all the old head bad faith bad take carny dipshits. They had their moment in the sun. Let them die in the dark with their ego podcasts. Quote me.”