CM Punk Sparks Controversy With Subtle Dig At Hangman Page

CM Punk appeared to take a subtle jab at his former rival, Hangman Page, during a post-show recap for digital following WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Punk’s comments came in response to a discussion involving the term “move set,” a phrase that has recently been tied to a cryptic post from Page earlier this week.

The history between Punk and Page dates back to their AEW days, including a memorable and controversial promo segment on Dynamite. In that segment, Page deviated from the planned script, implying he was protecting AEW from Punk. Their tensions escalated further after the infamous All Out 2022 press conference, where Punk’s remarks led to a backstage altercation with The Elite. Both wrestlers also took shots at each other on television, with Punk mocking Page’s “Cowboy s**t” catchphrase.

Earlier this week, Page posted a cryptic message seemingly referencing Logan Paul, saying, “I hope the next person who is given the majority of my move set to use in the ring is at least kind of cool.” This remark sparked speculation among fans.

During the recap, Peter Rosenberg mentioned “move set,” prompting Punk to fire back:

“Don’t say move set. It’s garbage internet wrestling talk. If you say that, you’re an idiot. God, especially if you’re a wrestler and you say move set, that 100% tells me that you don’t know what the hell you were doing.”

Punk’s sharp comments reignited fan interest in his ongoing rivalry with Page, showing that their animosity may still linger even as Punk moves forward in his WWE career. Whether intentional or not, the jab serves as another layer in their storied and controversial history.