CM Punk Speaks On Recent WWE Departures

CM Punk recently appeared on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast and was asked about the recent string of WWE releases. He had the following to say-

“I don’t know a lot of the people who got fired but I know that it’s probably more of a blessing than anything. You know, if you want to be a pro wrestler, you can be, but you don’t have to work for WWE. I think it sucks, I think anybody getting fired sucks, but I do think, for a lot of people it could be the best thing that ever happened to them. You know, if that’s where you want to be and you got fired, well then your job is to work hard and prove them wrong, and try to get your job back. But if your job is just to be the best pro wrestler you can be, put food on your table, have money in your pocket, I think there’s a world now in 2021 where, more so than in recent times, you can be a pro wrestler.”

Punk is expected to debut with AEW later this month or in early September. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest news on his future.