CM Punk Speaks On Wrestling Daniel Garcia On Tonight’s AEW Rampage

CM Punk did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote his match against Daniel Garcia on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. Here are some of the highlights:

The rush of energy he gets when “Cult of Personality” plays for his entrance:

“It hits me on a different level for a lot of reasons. I’m not the kind to stand in the back and wait to go out. I’m running around backstage and I’m mingling. There’s a group of people, with their faces constantly changing, always around. And just seeing the look on their faces, that hits me right in the chest. Wrestling is different. You’re not supposed to be a ‘mark’ and you’re not supposed to take pictures with someone you share a locker room with. The culture is different in AEW. I get excited when Adam Cole’s music hits. I think he can see that on my face. There is an excitement in the locker room, and then I see the fans, and it’s amazing. Every new city I go to, these people haven’t seen me in seven years. It’s like Aug. 20 all over again for me.”

Wrestling Garcia:

“Daniel Garcia is light-years beyond his age. He’s just shy of half my age, and I can only compare him to when I was that young. He’s in a better spot than when I was that age. Everything builds off a great foundation, and he’s very fundamentally sound. He’s trained by Pepper Parks [AEW wrestler The Blade], who is an excellent f—— wrestler. He’s respectful, he listens, and he’s not corny and doesn’t kiss a–. He’s everything I possibly want in a wrestler on a television show.

It’s going to be goddamn pro wrestling. I love that we did it in Philly, which has always been super great to me. I remember my debut pay-per-view in WWE with 18,000 maniacs in Philly chanting my name, to now where I’m at. This is where I need to be. This is where I belong, and we’re going to find out if Daniel Garcia belongs here, too.”