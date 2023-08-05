CM Punk Speaks Out About The Roster That Performs On AEW Collision

AEW star CM Punk recently spoke with SI.com for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Punk discussed the launch of AEW Collision and said the following about the show’s roster.

Punk said, “It’s a team effort. FTR is a big part of it. There is a group of people I want highlighted on Collision almost every Saturday. It’s a lot of people and it’s hard to get them in there, but it’s FTR, Samoa Joe, Jay White and Juice, the Gunns, Ricky Starks, all three members of House of Black, Andrade, and we just got Rush–that guy is f—— awesome, I want him on Collision, too–Hobbs, Miro, and I don’t want to forget anyone else. Give me a Statlander every week, give me a Toni Storm every week. That’s what is going to drive repeat viewers, knowing they’ll see these people every Saturday. That’s how we’ll hold a rating. It’s 100 percent a team effort. We want to bring new people up. That’s the rub. People recognize that. A perfect example is Gunn Club. They’re right there, and they need to associate with people who are perceived to be top guys.”