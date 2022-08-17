CM Punk Still Recovering From His Foot Injury, Update on Jim Ross’ Health

During the latest “Grilling JR” podcast, AEW’s Jim Ross discussed CM Punk’s current status as well as Punk’s return to AEW Dynamite:

“I knew he was in the building. I saw him briefly earlier in the day in the trainer’s room getting some attention for him. He sure has been missed. There’s no doubt about it. I think the crowd’s reaction would indicate the same. They’re ready to see him.”

“I still don’t know how healthy the guy is. I asked on air if he’s been cleared to wrestle, and nobody knew. I know he will be cleared and I know that he’s under good doctor’s care. This process has been ongoing. He’s still in the process of healing as far as I’m concerned until I get word that he’s 100%. I’m going to play it by ear. What else do you do?”

“Punk is a tough guy. Everybody wants to see him and Moxley beat the shit out of each other, and you can count your bottom dollar that’s what they’re gonna do. They both have that pride and all that. It’s gonna be arguably the biggest main event we’ve ever had considering all the ramifications going in, injuries, and all these things. I’m excited about calling that match. I think it’s gonna be fun as hell.”

Ross also provided an update on his health:

“I’m trying to get healed here. I’ve tried new medicines. My doctor is really working hard to get me back on my feet, so to speak, no pun intended. So, you know, it just takes time and patience. I think I have time. I hope I have time (he laughs), but I don’t have a lot of patience. So we’ll see how it works out.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)