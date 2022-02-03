CM Punk Suffers His First AEW Loss To MJF During Chicago Edition of Dynamite

In the main event of the February 2nd 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk faced MJF with the hometown advantage in Chicago. The match took place during most of the show’s second hour.

At one point, MJF was declared the winner of the match after choking out CM Punk but the referee restarted the match after discovering that MJF was using illegal tape.

For the finish, Wardlow came down to ringside and acted like he was going to allow CM Punk to finish off MJF. However, Wardlow ended up giving MJF the Dynamite diamond ring when the referee wasn’t looking. MJF hit CM Punk with the ring to score the victory in what was CM Punk’s first AEW loss.