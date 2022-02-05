CM Punk Talks About How To Deal With Internet Negativity

During an interview with Abe Kanan, CM Punk talked about how to deal with internet negativity:

“You can’t win. I implore all humans to understand that you cannot win. You cannot be beholden to what nameless, faceless people on the internet say about you. It doesn’t matter. Like, you have to find inner peace and be happy with what you’re doing. I 100% am that guy. I’m stoked to be where I am. I got a lot of cool projects coming up aside from AEW. I get to go home to a very beautiful, smart, talented woman and my dog, Larry, every night. So it can’t be beaten. Like Johnny 256969, trust me you could say whatever you want about me dude. I sucked in the UFC? That’s cool, I get that video game money. So I am okay.”