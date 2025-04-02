CM Punk Talks Pastries, Dieting, And Treating Himself After Big Matches

Top WWE star CM Punk appeared in a new video recently released by the company. In it, he talks about a number of topics, including his love of treating himself to pastries after competing in big matches.

Punk said, “I always want a pastry after a lot of my big matches for a couple different reasons. I like to treat myself after I put in a lot of hard work. I try to diet when I’m not physically wrestling in the ring, and my pot of gold at the end of that rainbow when I do wrestle is some sort of a treat. Donut, cake, muffins, pastries.”

You can check out Punk’s comments below.