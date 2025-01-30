CM Punk Teases Big Surprise For Women’s Royal Rumble Match On Saturday

WWE backstage interviewer Jackie Redmond shared a video on her Instagram account in which she is seen walking around the backstage area and asking numerous WWE stars who they would like to see in the Royal Rumble.

“The Best In The World” CM Punk teased a big surprise for the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble Match when he said, “There’s a big one that I’m not going to say because I’m gonna get in trouble.”

There’s no word yet on who Punk was referring to, but rumors suggest that his wife, multiple-time women’s champion AJ Lee, will be the big surprise.

