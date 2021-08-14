CM Punk Teases Confrontation With Darby Allin At AEW Rampage?

As PWMania.com previously reported, Darby Allin recently cut a promo about the upcoming AEW Rampage in Chicago and used CM Punk’s “best in the world” catchphrase.

Several fans pointed out that CM Punk sent out an Instagram story with the term “Nothing’s over till you’re underground” which is a tattoo on Darby’s chest.

It has been heavily rumored that CM Punk will make his AEW debut during next Friday’s Rampage episode at the United Center in Chicago.