CM Punk Teases Future Storyline With Roman Reigns In WWE

Top WWE star CM Punk spoke with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes on various topics, including how fans can expect to see more of his storyline with Roman Reigns in the future.

Punk said, “Oh, yeah, I think everybody could see that. There’s been a few times in my career where you don’t really have to do much, and you realize, oh, you got ‘em. When you start off in this business, at least early in my career, I remember flying off the top rope, landing on the concrete on the floor in front of 13 people. You look back at that now and you go, man, why was I doing that? Look, I can just stand next to this guy in a shark cage, But it’s the years that I put in, it’s the work that Roman’s put in. When you finally see those two guys stand next to each other and stare at each other, there’s definitely something there. It got people excited. So I definitely think you’ll probably see more of that in the future. I did throw him over at Royal Rumble. That’s pretty neat.”