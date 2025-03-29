CM Punk Teases Gunther Match In Vienna With Hilarious Meme

WWE star CM Punk took to his Instagram stories and revealed he will be facing World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER at a WWE live event in Vienna tonight.

Punk shared a tongue-in-cheek photo of a still from Bubble Boy comparing him to the titular character as “Me, during WrestleMania” while the person on the outside of the bubble is labeled as “@tripleh telling him he is wrestling #Gunther_wwe in Vienna tomorrow.”