CM Punk Teases Possible Surprises For Upcoming WWE Events In Chicago

Top WWE star CM Punk appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including surprises in store for the WWE Universe for the company’s upcoming events in Chicago.

Punk said, “I realized it. It’s the reason why everybody in Chicago got free ice cream, as a thank you from me to the fans for waiting. More surprises in store if you plan on attending any shows in Chicago in the near future ‘wink wink, nudge nudge.’ I think I’m greatly misunderstood. Always love the fans. Very vocal about the bad ones though, and those are the stories people tend to harp on. I spent, I don’t know how much money buying 20,000 ice cream bars for the fans in Chicago. It’s something I always try to do. Dating back to when I was doing Wizard World Q&As, I’d bring donuts, pizza. I always want a fun, happy environment that I want my fans to enjoy being around.”

