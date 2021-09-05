CM Punk Tells People That Only Hate On AEW To “Shut The F Up”

During a special Saturday edition of AEW Dark (taped Friday night in Chicago), CM Punk addressed criticism that AEW receives…

“Last week, in Milwaukee, I very sarcastically sent the crowd home happy with: ‘you guys enjoyed the show? Great. Tell your friends, tweet about it.’ And then I said, ‘if you didn’t like it….’ And what I mean by that is we don’t mind the criticism. We want the criticism, because to me it’s feedback. I said I’m no longer the voice of the voiceless, because this place doesn’t need me. This place already has a voice. I want all the criticism, I want the feedback, I want to know if you guys are happy. The part about shutting the f**k up is for the people who hate watch stuff and have nothing good to say, or nothing good to add to the conversation. We don’t need you, so shut the f**k up.’”