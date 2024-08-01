CM Punk: “There Is An Embarrassment Of Riches Of Talent In WWE Now”

CM Punk appeared on ESPN’s First Take to promote Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event at Cleveland Browns Stadium, where he will wrestle Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins serving as the special guest referee.

Here are the highlights:

On never claiming to be a leader:

“I never claimed to be one [laughs]. I’m just trying to do my job. I’m just trying to wrestle. I think people—I don’t know. I’m very polarizing for some odd reason.”

On his feud with McIntyre:

“I’m done with Drew after Saturday. I can put him in my rearview mirror and focus on bigger and better things. This is about me coming back to WWE and about the fans. Drew injured me and gloated about it. I have to teach him a lesson on Saturday. I can beat the crap out of him on live TV. I’m excited.”

On what’s next for him after McIntyre:

“That, I don’t know. There is an embarrassment of riches of talent in WWE now. There are people I have stories with that we can revisit. There are people I’ve never shared a ring with. I’m excited to do all of those things.”

You can check Punk’s appearance below:



