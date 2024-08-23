CM Punk To Co-Star In “Let’s Start A Cult:” Premiering On 10/25

“The Cult of Personality” is heading to the big screen once again.

CM Punk, listed under his real name of Phil Brooks, is scheduled to appear in the comedy film, “Let’s Start A Cult.”

The WWE Superstar has primarily taken on horror and other non-comedy roles, however he will show off his comedy chops in the new movie premiering on October 25.

Also featured in the film are Stavros Halkias, Wes Haney, Eric Rahill, Katy Fullan, and Daniel Simonsen, with appearances from Joe Pera, Ethan Suplee, and Tom Papa.

The film is directed by Ben Kitnick.

The official synopsis for the movie reads as follows:

“Having missed out on his cult’s long awaited ritual suicide, an obnoxious loser teams up with his bogus ex-messiah to rebuild their doomsday commune. Traveling together through middle America, the constantly-bickering duo induct a military wannabe, a mentally unstable mom, and a mysterious foreign hitchhiker into their cult… but will this family of outcasts fulfill their transcendent destiny, or decide this life might be worth living after all?”