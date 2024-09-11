CM Punk To Make “A Special Announcement” On Next Week’s WWE NXT

During Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, it was announced that top WWE star “The Best In The World” CM Punk will be making an appearance on next week’s show and he will be making a special announcement in regards to the CW debut in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

Punk sent an Instagram post following Giulia’s massive victory on her in-ring debut, saying he has an idea and he will run it by NXT General Manager Ava.