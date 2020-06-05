CM Punk Tweets On AJ Styles And Racial Injustice

CM Punk apparently took a shot at AJ Styles on Twitter today.

Punk first made a tweet where he seemed to call out celebrities on Twitter. He wrote, “Lotta people snitching on themselves. When people tell you who they are, believe it. Might be unfortunate and disappointing if you’re a fan of that person, or if it’s your grandmother, but fuck ‘em. Good bye! (I yield my time, fuck you.)”

A fan chimed in and commented on how they saw Styles promoting his video game streams while staying quiet on some of the current events going on around the country, such as the George Floyd protests.

The fan wrote, “Right!?! Silence speaks volumes. Seeing AJ Styles promote streams and shit but couldn’t be bothered to post anything made it clear how he feels. That was a tough unfollow…”

Punk responded and said AJ’s beliefs have been obvious for years.

“Well. Come on. That one has been obvious for years,” Punk wrote.

Another fan responded to Punk’s original tweet and said “cancel culture” doesn’t do good for anyone, and said we should use the time to help people understand and change their outlooks, instead of label and shun. A fan responded to that and wrote that “consequences are better.”

Punk responded to the tweet on consequences and wrote, “Ooooooooh I like that.”

Punk also responded to the original comments on “cancel culture” doing no good and wrote, “I agree to an extent. Some people you can’t reach.”

Another fan wrote back, “I agree with some you can’t. But often it’s the way some people try reaching others that is ineffective. Calling them an idiot or thick. Makes people switch off to the message. I’m all for challenging stuff, but some stuff you see on social media isn’t going to build bridges.”

Punk responded, “Well no, social media is a dumpster fire.”

AJ has not responded to Punk’s comments as of this writing. You can see the full related tweets below:

