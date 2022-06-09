CM Punk Undergoes Successful Surgery in Los Angeles

AEW World Champion CM Punk had surgery in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Punk underwent lower leg surgery, and the surgery was a success, according to AEW.

There’s still no news on what exactly needed to be repaired, but Punk is on the mend now. We hadn’t heard of a “lower leg” injury before tonight. His foot had earlier been reported to be injured.

Punk partnered with AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR to defeat Max Caster and The Gunn Club on the post-pay-per-view Dynamite after winning the title from “Hangman” Adam Page at AEW Double Or Nothing. He then revealed the injury on last Friday’s episode of Rampage, stating that he had “a couple of things” broken and mentioning a “broken wheel” during the promo.

As soon as he is physically cleared to compete, Punk will battle the Interim AEW World Champion to become the undisputed champion. As of this writing, there is no estimate for his return.

Wednesday night’s Dynamite kicked off the Interim AEW World Title Eliminator Series. Kyle O’Reilly won a Battle Royal to earn a spot in the main event. However, he was defeated by Jon Moxley in the show’s main event. Moxley will now meet the winner of the June 12 match between Hiroshi Tanahashi and Hirooki Goto at NJPW Dominion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26. The Interim AEW World Champion will be the winner of Moxley vs. Tanahashi or Goto.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.