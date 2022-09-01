CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley AEW World Title Match Confirmed for All Out

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley opened up tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite to discuss his victory over CM Punk a week ago.

According to Moxley, Punk folded last week. e proposed an open challenge for Sunday night at All Out. Backstage producer and Punk’s close friend walked out to the ring to pick up the contract and bring it backstage.

Punk came out to the ring later on in the show and talked about the foot injury he sustained several months ago. He also admitted that he returned to action too soon after the injury. Punk gave the impression that he was going to announce his retirement, but Ace Steel walked out and told Punk that this was not what they talked about backstage.

Steel gave Punk a passionate and emotional speech in which he urged him to keep his identity in mind and sign the All Out contract. Punk stated that he was lonely in the hospital and that people have been trying to kill him since his birth, but Moxley is not that person.

Punk went into the crowd to give an energetic speech and sign the contract for the match with Moxley.

Later, World Champion Moxley came out to respond to Punk’s acceptance of the World Championship Open contract challenge.

Click here for AEW Dynamite results. Here are highlights from the segments:

Is CM Punk's new 100% good enough? Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/IxZEfS5tH1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

"Life isn't about how many times you get knocked down; it's about how many times you get up!" Did Ace Steel's emotional plea get through to CM Punk?! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/9MA4qjUyVE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

#AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley has an opponent for Sunday's World Title Match at #AEWAllOut – CM Punk has signed the contract and made it official! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/eWX0NWd1s9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022