CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe For “REAL” AEW World’s Title Set For ALL IN 2023

“I accept, b*tch!”

Those were the words of “The Golden Vampire” to “The King of Television” on a night that’s alright for fighting.

CM Punk appeared as “The Golden Vampire” under a mask and attacked Samoa Joe in the opening segment of this week’s Fight For The Fallen edition of AEW Collision from Lexington, Kentucky.

After beating down the ROH World Television Champion and laying him out with his GTS, Punk unmasked and grabbed a mic. He leaned down and told Joe of his challenge for ALL IN, “I accept, b*tch!”

The commentators then made it official, noting that Tony Khan has already confirmed CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe for the “REAL” AEW World’s Heavyweight Championship at AEW ALL IN 2023 at Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 27.

