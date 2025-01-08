CM Punk Was Backstage At WWE NXT New Year’s Evil

Tuesday’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil proved to be a memorable and newsworthy event, highlighted by a special appearance from The Rock, who addressed the fans and the NXT roster in a captivating segment.

The show featured two major title changes, shaking up the landscape of the brand. Giulia defeated Roxanne Perez in the opening contest to capture the NXT Women’s Championship, ending Perez’s impressive reign at 276 days. Later, Oba Femi triumphed in a triple threat match against Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe to claim the NXT Championship, marking his first reign with the title and cementing his place as a rising star.

The event also drew significant attention with the presence of high-ranking WWE officials. Triple H and WWE President Nick Khan were shown in the crowd, further emphasizing the importance of the show. Additionally, PWInsider.com reported that CM Punk was backstage visiting, adding another layer of intrigue to the night.

Punk’s appearance comes just a day after he headlined WWE Raw on Netflix in Los Angeles, where he defeated Seth Rollins in the highly anticipated main event. Punk’s history of occasionally attending NXT events, combined with his recent return to WWE, has fueled speculation about his involvement with the developmental brand moving forward.

With these exciting moments and surprise appearances, New Year’s Evil set a strong tone for NXT heading into 2025, leaving fans eager for what’s next.