CM Punk Weighs In On WWE’s Reduced Touring Schedule For 2025

After completing its traditional holiday live event tour, WWE has shifted its focus entirely to television and premium live events on the road to WrestleMania. The company has announced a significant reduction in house shows for 2025, with no live events scheduled from now through mid-March, reflecting a major change in its touring strategy.

During an appearance on The Night Cap, CM Punk shared his thoughts on WWE’s reduced touring schedule, offering a unique perspective from his years of experience in the industry:

“Nowadays, it’s a lot less. I think it’s better for all of the athletes. But you wind up missing out on all of those live shows where you’re wrestling for those fans. You’re not necessarily wrestling for TV. You do build up a callus. We’re kind of missing that right now, at least I know I am. We just did a Christmas loop most recently over the holidays, where I was in Pittsburgh for the Netflix thing at the football game. We went to Madison Square Garden, went back to Pittsburgh, go to Baltimore, went over to Chicago, down to Houston for TV. Like that, that is my bread and butter. Being on the road, hanging out with the boys, getting to interact with fans. You just to have, I don’t wanna say more fun, because TV can be fun, but TV is more of a high-pressure situation.”

