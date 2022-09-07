CM Punk, Young Bucks, Kenny Omega Situation Will Be Addressed AEW Dynamite

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer mentioned on Twitter that the backstage brawl that took place after AEW All Out will be discussed in some capacity during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

It is unclear how much of it will be addressed, but they will have to say something because Punk is the AEW World Champion and is/was scheduled to defend against MJF, most likely at the next pay-per-view event in November. In addition, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have become the first-ever Trios Champions.

Maltzer wrote, “This stuff will be addressed on the air tonight. Not sure how in depth or not. Has to be because it involves titles.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, the company suspended at least seven people. You can find a list of names that have been officially suspended by clicking here.

Ace Steel is believed to be suspended because he is not being flown in to be backstage at tonight’s show. If that turns out to be the case, it would suggest that the company is considering suspending rather than terminating CM Punk’s employment. Punk is presumed to still be employed by the company.

Here is the latest line-up for tonight’s show that will be broadcast live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York:

* All Out fallout

* We will hear from #1 contender MJF

* Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta vs. Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro and AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defends against Daniel Garcia

* AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm will battle Penelope Ford in a Championship Eliminator match. If Penelope wins, then she will earn a future title shot.

* Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho are scheduled to appear.

You can check out Meltzer’s tweet below: