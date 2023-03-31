CM Punk’s AEW Return Was In The Works Before His Instagram Rant

AEW President Tony Khan wanted CM Punk back in his promotion despite his comments at the AEW All Out post-event conference and the altercation with The Elite.

Punk is nearing or has already completed recovery from surgery he required to treat an injury he sustained in the All Out main event. Regarding Khan’s intentions for Punk’s future, rumors have been circulating for months.

CM Punk went on an Instagram rant last week about Jon Moxley’s pitch for a short match on Dynamite before their All Out bout, doing so while not being medically cleared and ripping Dave Meltzer and Chris Jericho. Several prominent AEW stars don’t want Punk back in the company, as was previously reported.

Khan wanted Punk back, and the two sides in principle agreed to it before the drama began, according to Dave Meltzer’s report in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“This came while sides were working on a reconciliation that was at least in principle agreed to, per the decision of Khan who wanted him back. That would also seem to be behind the story that broke of an attempt to book the United Center for All Out this year, rather than the NOW Arena. Where things stand at this moment are unknown. There are tons of complicated issues involved and differences of opinions on the subject,” Meltzer wrote.

It was mentioned in relation to the backstage response to Punk’s post that it didn’t improve his standing with many individuals who do not want him back.

Meltzer added that following the Instagram post, “there was the feeling from some that it’s a sign it’ll never work but time will tell.”

Punk recently trained with FTR in LA, and on Thursday, while performing a live show, Punk texted Dax Harwood to let the audience know that he missed them.

Jim Cornette’s podcast host Brian Last circulated images from AEW’s talent handbook and here is an excerpt:

“Public Criticism of Fellow Team Members. AEW policy prohibits public criticism of fellow team members. Such prohibited public statements may include, but are not limited to: Accusations or criticism of fellow team members or the organization as a whole. Accusations or criticism of tactics/style of wrestling of fellow team members. Accusations or suggestions that certain issues consistently occur in a particular match. Innuendos and indirect statements will also be considered prohibited. While understanding that social media can be used to help advance storylines, first please check with those with whom you are working before posting. Feel free to run potential posts by Christopher Daniels, a coach or a member of Legal/HR or PR team before posting.”