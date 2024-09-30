CM Punk’s Dog Larry Featured In Special Video Released By WWE

WWE has released a special video dubbed, “Get to know CM Punk’s dog Larry,” which gives fans a special look at the dog of “The Best in the World.”

Larry the dog was named along with Punk’s wife on the famous bracelet that Drew McIntyre stole from him, and was the basis of much of their ongoing feud in WWE.

Along with the video was the following description: “Meet CM Punk’s dog Larry, the lovable rescue pooch who’s become the subject of Drew McIntyre’s taunting, as Punk brings Larry backstage at Raw.”

Watch “Get to know CM Punk’s dog Larry” below.