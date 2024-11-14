CM Punk’s Dog Larry Outsells WWE Stars In Merchandise Sales

After a ten-year wait, CM Punk’s return to WWE at the Survivor Series a year ago was a huge deal for him, the company, and the fans.

WWE has capitalized on his return by selling tickets and profiting from product sales. Punk’s dog, Larry, is also generating significant revenue for the corporation.

During the most recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was noted that Larry’s merchandise had sold out, drawing several stars from the roster.

Joey Votes stated, “Some merchandising news. We are told WWE was absolutely thrilled with the initial run items of Larry, the dog. CM Punk’s dog so much so we are told to expect multiple new Larry items to be featured upon CM Punk return to TV. A source did say Larry the dog outrew several current superstars as well as WWE legends on WWE Shop over the course of his merchandising release. He did have a T-shirt. He did have, I believe a stuffed dog is either in the works or on the way.”

