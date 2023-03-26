CM Punk’s Hilarious Reaction To Rey Mysterio Facing Dominik At WrestleMania 39

CM Punk has been in the news recently for a variety of reasons, ranging from speculation about his AEW status to a wild rant on Instagram to an intriguing story about how he met Shawn Michaels for the first time by mistake taking his table at a restaurant.

On Thursday, Punk got a lot of people talking with an Instagram post that has since been deleted about Jon Moxley’s pitch for a short match on Dynamite before their All Out bout and ripping Dave Meltzer and Chris Jericho.

Following the All Out press conference incident, Punk’s status with the promotion remains uncertain, but more signs point to his departure. He did speak briefly with Kenny Omega after the All Out brawl, as previously reported, and told him that he didn’t have any issues with Omega.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live mentioned that there was a lot of backlash in AEW over Punk’s post.

Punk responded to a post from Rey Mysterio following his angle on WWE SmackDown Friday night in which he agreed to fight his son, Dominik, in a WrestleMania 39 match after months of Dominik criticizing him.

Rey wrote, “Every man has his limits… Don’t forget, she’s not only your mother, but my wife. See you at #WrestleMania.”

Punk commented, “Good for you Rey. I’ve wanted to punch him for 13 years!”

Long-time WWE fans will recall the 2010 feud between Mysterio and Punk. Rey pinned Punk during a World Heavyweight Championship Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view before they wrestled at WrestleMania 26 and at Extreme Rules, where Mysterio shaved Punk’s head after winning with the stipulation that if Punk lost, he would lose his hair. While his hair grew back, Punk wore a mask for several weeks.

Punk once did a creepy segment on SmackDown where he sang Happy Birthday to Rey’s daughter Aaliyah.