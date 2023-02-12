CM Punk’s Latest Cryptic Post Will Have Fans Speculating

CM Punk’s latest Instagram Stories post is sure to get a lot of attention.

Since the backstage incident following AEW All Out in September, Punk has kept a low profile. As a result, fans have been attempting to understand some cryptic posts he has been making.

The most recent post is a repost from Ice T’s Instagram page. The clip is about forgiveness for “bad deeds,” and how forgiveness does not always imply hanging out with the person or people who wronged you.

Nobody knows what Punk’s post means in the grand scheme of things. It’s unclear whether this means he’s ready to return to AEW or move on, but he’s still under contract, and Dave Meltzer reported last week that Punk would be available soon if AEW wanted to use him.

Time will tell how Punk’s in-ring career develops; he may have his critics, but there are also AEW fans who want to see him return.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. The video below is what Punk shared: