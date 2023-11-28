CM Punk’s Promo Cut Short On This Week’s RAW

“The Best in the World” was supposed to have more time on the microphone than he ended up having on Monday night.

For his first WWE television appearance in nearly a decade, CM Punk was scheduled for the final segment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network program.

According to PWInsider.com, Punk’s promo segment at the end of this week’s post-Survivor Series episode of Raw was supposed to go longer than it did.

Apparently Punk’s promo segment was cut short due to the Randy Orton vs. Dominik Mysterio main event match that preceded it going long.