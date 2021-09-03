CM Punk’s Response To People That Say He Returned For The Money

CM Punk recently did an interview with ESPN.com and talked about his signing with AEW. Here is what Punk said in response to people that claim he returned to wrestling for the money:

“What I mean is, it’s not all about the money for me. Because if it was, I would have probably been the main event of WrestleMania this past year. Or I would have been at the Royal Rumble. Everybody is different. Every situation is different. There’s some people that don’t like me, so all they’re going to hear is ‘Oh, he’s just doing it for the money.’ And I could give a s—.”

“The proof is in the pudding. Does it matter why I’m doing it? Do you really care? If you don’t like me, don’t watch. It’s a perfect storm. It’s a lot of everything. It’s the money, it’s the freedom. It’s the creative, and it’s the possibility of working with young, talented people that excite me.”