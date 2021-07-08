CM Punk’s UFC 225 Loss Overturned

CM Punk’s UFC 225 loss to Mike Jackson has been overturned to a No Contest, according to MMA Junkie.

Jackson was stripped of the win after testing positive for marijuana on a fight night drug test. The fight was held on June 9, 2018, but the result change was just publicly reported. Jackson’s disciplinary action was finalized in October 2018 by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

Punk and Jackson originally went the distance that night but Jackson won by unanimous decision with judges scoring the fight 30-26. Punk missed post-fight media as he was taken to a local hospital for a facial CT scan but it was determined that he did not suffer any injuries in the fight. That result has now been overturned.

Punk now has a professional MMA record of 0-1-0 (1 NC). He lost his UFC debut to Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in September 2016, by submission at 2:14 of the first round.