CMLL 89th Anniversary Show Results – September 16, 2022

CMLL held its 89th Anniversary Show at Arena Mexico in Mexico City.

– First Match: Los Dulces Atrapa Sueños (Rey Cometa, Espiritu Negro & Dulce Gardenia) defeated Guerrero Maya Jr., Stigma & Arkalis (Mexican National Trios Championship Match)

– Rey Cometa, Espiritu Negro and Dulce Gardenia got their second successful title defense as Mexican National Trios Champions.

– Second Match: Los Nuevos Infernales (Hechicero, Euforia & Mephisto) defeated Negro Casas, Titan & Star Jr. (Trios Match)

– Third Match: Angel de Oro defeated Volador Jr. and Mistico (3-Way Match for the CMLL Copa Independencia)

– Angel de Oro won the 2nd edition of the CMLL Copa Independencia.

– Fourth Match: Atlantis Jr. & Stuka Jr. defeated Ultimo Guerrero & Averno (4-Way Parejas Increibles Elimination Match)

*Atlantis Jr. and Stuka Jr. earned the right to face each other in a Mask vs. Mask in the Main Event.

– Fifth Match: La Jarochita defeated Reyna Isis (Mask vs. Mask Match)

*La Jarochita won the Reyna Isis‘ mask. Isis said her name was Yaksiry Palacios, 29 years old, 10 as a professional luchadora, originally from Mexico City.

– Main Event Match: Atlantis Jr. defeated Stuka Jr. (Mask vs. Mask Match)

*Atlantis Jr. won the Stuka Jr.‘s mask. Stuka said his name was Omar Alvarado, 48 years old, 30 as a professional luchador, originally from Gomez Palacios, Durango.