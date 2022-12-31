CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results (12/30/22), CMLL Tag Team Title Match

CMLL held its “Viernes Espectaculares” event on December 30th at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City.
The main event of the show featured a CMLL World Tag Team Title match that saw the champions Angel De Oro & Niebla Roja successfully defend their titles against Titan & Volador Jr.
CMLL Viernes Espectacular aired live on Ticketmaster’s Pay-Per-View Page.
Here are the full results (courtesy of Fightful) and highlights from CMLL Viernes Espectacular on 12/30:
- Angelito, Kaligua & Último Dragóncito defeated Mercurio, Minos & Pierrothito.
- Jarochita, Vaquerita & Princesa Sugehit defeated Dalys, Olympia & Reyna Isis.
- Esfinge, Fugaz & Star Black defeated El Coyote, Hijo del Villano III & Pólvora.
- Atlantis, Negro Casas & Soberano Jr. defeated Yota & Los Infernales (Hechicero & Mephisto).
- Main event CMLL World Tag Team Championship Match: Los Ingobernables (Angel De Oro & Niebla Roja) (c) defeated Titan & Volador Jr.
there's no more confident person than Soberano at the end of 2022 pic.twitter.com/2mKIHyuSLL
— luchablog (@luchablog) December 31, 2022
announcers were not up on their Super Junior Tag league but still thought the idea was cool pic.twitter.com/KW2ntMugyM
— luchablog (@luchablog) December 31, 2022
En duelo Semifinal, Soberano Jr, Atlantis y Negro Casas vencen a Hechicero, Mephisto y Yota#CMLL #ArenaMexico #LuchaLibre #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/BMr2ZpQ8Vv
— Sácalo Del Ring Oficial (@Sacalo_del_Ring) December 31, 2022