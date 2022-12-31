CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results (12/30/22), CMLL Tag Team Title Match

CMLL held its “Viernes Espectaculares” event on December 30th at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City.

The main event of the show featured a CMLL World Tag Team Title match that saw the champions Angel De Oro & Niebla Roja successfully defend their titles against Titan & Volador Jr.

CMLL Viernes Espectacular aired live on Ticketmaster’s Pay-Per-View Page.

Here are the full results (courtesy of Fightful) and highlights from CMLL Viernes Espectacular on 12/30:

Angelito, Kaligua & Último Dragóncito defeated Mercurio, Minos & Pierrothito.

Jarochita, Vaquerita & Princesa Sugehit defeated Dalys, Olympia & Reyna Isis.

Esfinge, Fugaz & Star Black defeated El Coyote, Hijo del Villano III & Pólvora.

Atlantis, Negro Casas & Soberano Jr. defeated Yota & Los Infernales (Hechicero & Mephisto).

Main event CMLL World Tag Team Championship Match: Los Ingobernables (Angel De Oro & Niebla Roja) (c) defeated Titan & Volador Jr.

there's no more confident person than Soberano at the end of 2022 pic.twitter.com/2mKIHyuSLL — luchablog (@luchablog) December 31, 2022