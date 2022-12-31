CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results (12/30/22), CMLL Tag Team Title Match

Lewis Carlan
CMLL held its “Viernes Espectaculares” event on December 30th at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City.

The main event of the show featured a CMLL World Tag Team Title match that saw the champions Angel De Oro & Niebla Roja successfully defend their titles against Titan & Volador Jr.

CMLL Viernes Espectacular aired live on Ticketmaster’s Pay-Per-View Page.

Here are the full results (courtesy of Fightful) and highlights from CMLL Viernes Espectacular on 12/30:

  • Angelito, Kaligua & Último Dragóncito defeated Mercurio, Minos & Pierrothito.
  • Jarochita, Vaquerita & Princesa Sugehit defeated Dalys, Olympia & Reyna Isis.
  • Esfinge, Fugaz & Star Black defeated El Coyote, Hijo del Villano III & Pólvora.
  • Atlantis, Negro Casas & Soberano Jr. defeated Yota & Los Infernales (Hechicero & Mephisto).
  • Main event CMLL World Tag Team Championship Match: Los Ingobernables (Angel De Oro & Niebla Roja) (c) defeated Titan & Volador Jr.

