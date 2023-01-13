CNBC: “WWE’s Smaller Rival AEW Interested in Merger, Sources Say”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Tony Khan’s family is said to be “in the pool of potential WWE buyers.”

In an update, CNBC.com has published an article with “WWE’s smaller rival AEW interested in merger, sources say” as the headline. The article did mention that it’s a “long shot” that Vince McMahon would be interested in combining the two brands, and that AEW hasn’t had any discussions with McMahon or WWE President Nick Khan.

The following was also stated in the article:

“McMahon may view selling to the Khans as a non-starter. The Khans are open to discussing a potential role for McMahon, 77, after a sale but haven’t yet had those talks, one of the people said.”