Cody On Being Able To Use The “Cody Rhodes” Name Again

AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes hosted a Full Gear media call today and discussed being able to use the “Cody Rhodes” name again. As noted here, WWE dropped their trademark this week and then Cody revealed at Dynamite that he can use the name now, as noted here.

Cody was asked about the name during today’s call and he said details are not important but there are no hard feelings on either side. He also noted that he’s thankful to everyone involved in making the name rights happen. Cody said he likely will not use the name as a wrestler, but he’s looking forward to using it in third party ventures such as acting in movies and TV, and other appearances.

Cody commented on how everyone in pro wrestling knows the story of Cody Rhodes, so he doesn’t need to use it. He said he enjoys being “The American Nightmare Cody” and also likes the way Justin Roberts announces him now.