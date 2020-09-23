Cody Returning To AEW Dynamite Tonight?

It looks like Cody Rhodes may be returning to AEW Dynamite during tonight’s show on TNT. Rhodes took to his Community text messaging platform at 5:30pm ET this afternoon and posted a map screenshot that showed around 4 hours between where he lives in Macon, GA, and Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL, where Dynamite airs live from.

It’s interesting to note that the blue dot on Cody’s map indicates that he is already in Jacksonville, and not Macon. He may have tried to indicate that he could arrive to Dynamite towards the end of the show, which could be a sign that he will return in the second hour tonight.

Cody has been away from TV since dropping the TNT Title to Brodie Lee on the August 22 episode. He recently appeared via video to note that he is a judge for the “Go-Big Show” game show on TBS, but it’s possible that filming for that has ended. The show will debut soon. Cody also noted in the video, which aired on September 9, that he is injured, which could just be a storyline injury coming out of the loss to Lee.