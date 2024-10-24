Cody Rhodes Achieves A Significant Milestone As Undisputed WWE Champion

Cody Rhodes has been on a roll since becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion, defeating Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE WrestleMania XL’s second night.

Following Mania, Rhodes embarked on a program with AJ Styles that included retaining the title at Backlash France and then at Clash at the Castle in an I Quit match. Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton were defeated by The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and Tama Tonga) at the Money in the Bank PLE.

Rhodes defeated Sikoa to retain his title after Roman Reigns returned to dethrone Sikoa in SummerSlam’s main event. Rhodes successfully defended his title against Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin.

Rhodes rematched Sikoa on an episode of SmackDown inside a steel cage and has now resumed his program with Owens. He will face World Champion GUNTHER for the Crown Jewel Title at Crown Jewel next Saturday.

Rhodes has now spent 200 days as champion. He is currently the 28th longest reigning WWE Champion in history, trailing only Daniel Bryan at 210.