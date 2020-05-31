Cody Rhodes Addresses Concern About Lack of Diversity In AEW

Cody Rhodes responded to a fan’s comment regarding concern that there’s a lack of diversity in AEW:

One of our first champions was a black man. We have the only black executive in wrestling history as part of our core infrastructure as well. Our fans are beyond valued, I’d encourage you to watch my interview from this past week where I spoke directly to the viewer at home. ❤️ — Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 30, 2020

Right now emotions are high. Division is encouraged and cultivated, and that’s beyond wrong. My hope would be that people band together and love one another. The wrestling community is smaller than the global community, but a community nonetheless. https://t.co/ts4Sfamai0 — Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 30, 2020