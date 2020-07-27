Cody Rhodes Addresses Criticism Of AEW

Cody Rhodes recently did a Twitter Q&A. Here are a few highlights:
It’s new. It’s unknown. Its also very aggressive in delivery and it’s marketing.
I think the late 90s’ template for the current situation is the only reference people have sometimes, but respectfully that ecosystem doesn’t fit ours.
Show is great man. It’s a 2hr gritty/atheltid/and often fun weekly presentation. Seems odd to form an opinion about the entire brand based on you disliking short people. Not the end of the world though man, you can’t please everybody and trying is the first step down.
That’s already real bud. Entry contracts are the same, regardless of gender. It’s 2020 man. We told the world this at our first presser. Real now as it was then.
I fought and wrestled Lance. I won. I moved on. It’s not a soap opera, it’s combat.
No. That’s a Nielsen statistic and a scapegoat one that post movers thrive on. It dismisses global penetration(major growth) and fiscal equity. We just signed an extension. Have more content coming to the network.
This is a wild ride and it’s not anything we’ve seen before.
